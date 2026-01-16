Bill requiring university students to take American history, government advances out of subcommittee

A House subcommittee is advancing a proposal that would require students at the state’s public universities to take courses on both American history and government.

The University of Iowa’s Center for Intellectual Freedom and the civics centers at the state’s other two universities would have to designate which courses meet the requirements.

Connie Ryan, from Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, was the only lobbyist besides the Board of Regents to speak on the bill. She said setting course requirements should be left up to education professionals.

“Essentially we’re registered opposed because it’s not the role of the Legislature to decide specific classes or curriculum, either in higher ed or in K-12,” Ryan said.

Lawmakers who support the bill say the state needs to prioritize American history and civics education. They say universities aren’t doing a good enough job setting class requirements, so the Legislature needs to step in.

The requirement would apply starting in 2028.