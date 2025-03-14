House bill would take funding from libraries involved in advocacy

Under a bill moving through the Iowa House, libraries would be barred from receiving funds from the Enrich Iowa program if they are dues-paying members of nationwide nonprofit organizations that engage in advocacy at the state and federal level.

That includes the American Library Association, an organization that provides professional development and education to library staff, advocates for literacy and diverse perspectives, and challenges censorship.

Sam Helmick, community and access services coordinator at the Iowa City Public Library, has been elected to serve as president of the ALA beginning in June. Speaking on River to River, they said this is another round of anti-library legislation.

“We've seen multiple bills that have tried to circumvent the local control and representation of library boards as they have been appointed,” Helmick said. “And so I would argue that if we don't have these professional networks that not only support our professional training, but can also advocate for us, I'm not quite sure what's going to be the firewall between library communities and legislation that seems to be quite pernicious to library users.”

Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon, introduced the legislation, House File 880, which has advanced out of the House Education Committee. Speaking on River to River, she said that the national interests of groups like the ALA creates a conflict with local control.

“The problem is that the ILA [Iowa Library Association] and the ALA also have national interests, which are intended to transform communities — and that is directly their words. They guide local libraries in advocacy and policies and initiatives that I'm going to quote some of their ALA things here: One, 'Recognize that institutionalized inequalities based on race are embedded into our society,'” Hayes said. “That is one of their policies.”

Hayes said libraries are not being responsive to parental concerns and that the Legislature can question how funds are being spent.

