House bill would take funding from libraries involved in advocacy

Under a bill moving through the Iowa House , libraries would be barred from receiving funds from the Enrich Iowa program if they are dues-paying members of nationwide nonprofit organizations that engage in advocacy at the state and federal level.

That includes the American Library Association, an organization that provides professional development and education to library staff, advocates for literacy and diverse perspectives, and challenges censorship.

Sam Helmick, community and access services coordinator at the Iowa City Public Library, has been elected to serve as president of the ALA beginning in June. Speaking on River to River, they said this is another round of anti-library legislation.

“We've seen multiple bills that have tried to circumvent the local control and representation of library boards as they have been appointed,” Helmick said. “And so I would argue that if we don't have these professional networks that not only support our professional training, but can also advocate for us, I'm not quite sure what's going to be the firewall between library communities and legislation that seems to be quite pernicious to library users.”

Helmick said the best way to learn about your library is to get a card and use the services.

“This has always been a collaborative effort, and to see the state sort of overreach into this effort to try to erode the relationships that we've built with our learners and our communities doesn't have to happen. It doesn't have to take shape."



Legislator perspectives

Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon, introduced the legislation, House File 880, which has advanced out of the House education committee. Speaking on River to River, she said that the national interests of groups like the ALA creates a conflict with local control.

“The problem is that the ILA [Iowa Library Association] and the ALA also have national interests, which are intended to transform communities — and that is directly their words. They guide local libraries in advocacy and policies and initiatives that I'm going to quote some of their ALA things here: One, 'Recognize that institutionalized inequalities based on race are embedded into our society,'” Hayes said. “That is one of their policies .”

She added that the State Library of Iowa provides a library support network, consulting and training.

“They facilitate the sharing and innovation of technology. They administer the Enrich Iowa program. They advocate for libraries. They provide so much already. Now, if our library support network is not sufficient, we should be discussing why.”

Hayes said libraries are not being responsive to parental concerns and that the Legislature can question how funds are being spent.

“The state Legislature exists for the purpose of allocating state funds,” she said. “And so it is certainly within the purview of the Legislature to decide who is going to get this funding and how it can be used.”

Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, opposes the bill, saying it is part of a national attempt to fear-monger public libraries across the country.

“What these bills are doing are assuming worst intent that doesn't actually exist, right?” she said. "So all accredited libraries have processes by which they host in-depth and intentional meetings to discuss concerns with patrons."

Matson added that libraries should not be singled out so that they are unable to advocate for themselves in policy-making.

“You walk around the Capitol and you will see a lobby full of folks who are here representing different interests, and the people that they represent or the organizations they represent may or may not receive taxpayer dollars for any number of different programs. And so to say that entities like the libraries do some kind of advocacy — like any other entity in this building — and say they should have restrictions on their funds just flies in the face of how things work in this state.”

Matson said nonpartisan advocacy is simple civics, and no other profession is restricted in being represented through advocacy.

“I do believe that every worker and organization has the right to be part of a professional association without fear of repercussion,” she said. “And what these bills do is instill fear in our librarians and our libraries — and honestly every member of a community that relies on them.”

