Governor’s bill on state disaster response aims to streamline rebuilding process

A new proposal from the governor’s office would streamline the process for the state to transfer funds in times of emergency.

Currently, the Iowa House and Senate have to approve money taken out of the state economic emergency fund. However, under the bill, if the governor issues an emergency disaster proclamation, up to 10% of the money in the account would be allocated to the Department of Management for disaster aid. The executive council would also have to approve the funds.

Molly Severn from the governor’s office says the changes are needed so the state can be nimbler in times of disaster.

“Iowans across the state experienced devastating tornadoes and flooding in 2024. As the state worked to assist those in need, it became clear that several changes to Iowa code were necessary to streamline our disaster assistance process and make it easier for Iowans to get the help they needed as soon as possible.”

The bill would also set aside $2 million for demolishing and remediating buildings damaged in the 2024 disasters, and would set aside nearly $12 million for repairing storm-affected homes. Additionally, it would require more people in the insurance claims process to be licensed in the state.