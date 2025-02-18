Iowa court awaits programming review after IT error misallocated $27 million

The Iowa Judicial Branch expects to complete a review by the end of March to ensure it has fully corrected IT errors that sent more than $27 million of court debt to the wrong funds.

State Court Administrator Bob Gast told a panel of lawmakers Monday that an outside vendor is reviewing the judicial branch’s programming fixes.

“Those changes have already been made and put into effect in November. But we are here to say since we made the changes and we made the mistake the first time, we want someone from the outside to verify that it is working how we intend it to be.”

Gast says he’s working with the state auditor’s office to verify that the misallocated fund amounts are correct. He says officials are also working on a contract for a review of the judicial branch’s entire IT case management system to try to avoid future problems.