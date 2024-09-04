Gov. Reynolds says she will take time to choose a new lieutenant governor

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will take some time to pick a new lieutenant governor after Adam Gregg resigned Tuesday to lead the Iowa Bankers Association.

"I became aware of it last Friday,” Reynolds told reporters Wednesday. "He sat down and visited and said that this opportunity had been presented for him, and I support his decision to focus on family. This is a very demanding job, and it really requires a lot of sacrifices. And so, you know, I understand him wanting to spend more time with his family.”

She said she will not announce a new lieutenant governor before she leaves for a trade mission to India next week.

"That’s too fast,” Reynolds said. "I want to make sure that I take the time and get the right person there. We have a couple people in mind, but we want to make sure that we take a look at who that might be and what we want them to focus on.”

She said Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, is next in the line of succession until she appoints a new lieutenant governor.

Madeleine King Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg resigned Tuesday and said he wants to focus on his family.

When asked if she was surprised that Gregg is leaving politics, Reynolds said no. She said Gregg has young kids and more than seven years have gone by since he became lieutenant governor.

"There’s always the assumption that when you bring in a lieutenant governor, they’re going to be ready and willing to take that next step to serve as governor,” she said. "But there’s never any guarantees that that’s going to be the process. And ultimately, it’ll be the voters of Iowa that will decide who the next governor is going to be.”

Reynolds was previously lieutenant governor with former Gov. Terry Branstad, and she became governor when Branstad left to be the U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017. She appointed Gregg as acting lieutenant governor and they were elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022.

Reynolds declined to say if she will run for a third term in 2026. She said she is looking for the right person to serve with her through the next two years.

"And we’ll see what happens after that,” Reynolds said.

She also praised Gregg.

"I appreciate his service to the citizens of Iowa,” Reynolds said. "I appreciated him stepping in and serving in this capacity. He’s been a great partner. He’s been a great team member, and I just appreciate that so much.”