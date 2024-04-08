Listen: Lawmakers look to limit pesticide lawsuits, change maternal health coverage

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two bills into law last week. One law repeals a requirement that state boards and commissions have an equal number of men and women. The governor also signed the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” which supporters say will prevent state and local government from infringing on Iowans’ religious freedom.

Both pieces of legislation received opposition from Democrats.



‘Religious freedom’ legislation became law at a conservative Christian event

Reynolds, a Republican, signed the bill into law at a private event hosted by The Family Leader, a conservative Christian organization. She said the organization has pushed for the bill for years because they want the freedom to express what is important to them.

The Family Leader opposes same-sex marriage and abortion rights. Opponents of the bill said the organization’s presence at the signing signaled that the intent of the bill is to discriminate, particularly against LGBTQ Iowans.

Gender balance requirements will end July 1

In defending the new law, Reynolds said she believes people should be hired for government positions based on their qualifications – not their gender. Supporters of the legislation say it will help fill in gaps on some boards.

Changes for maternal health care

Another priority for the governor passed last week. The bill, now awaiting Reynolds’ signature, would extend postpartum care coverage for people on Medicaid from 60 days to one year.

The bill would also lower income limits for pregnant people to qualify. Iowa currently has one of the highest rates in the county: To qualify, a person’s income must be below 375% of the federal poverty level. With this bill, that would change to 215%, which Republican lawmakers say will help ensure the program doesn’t cost the state too much money. The change would mean an estimated 1,700 pregnant Iowans and babies will no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage on a monthly basis.

Republican lawmakers sent another bill to the governor’s desk that authorizes the state to send funds directly to anti-abortion pregnancy centers. That eliminates a requirement for a third party to administer the funds.

Bill bars lawsuits against pesticide companies in certain cases

After an intense debate, the Senate passed a bill that limits lawsuits against pesticide manufacturers for failing to warn people of potential health risks like cancer.

That includes Bayer, the chemical company that proposed the bill. Bayer manufactures Roundup, a weedkiller that some courts and studies have found to be linked to cancer.

The bill says pesticide makers cannot be held liable for failing to alert people of possible health risks as long as their products have a federally approved label. Republicans supporting the bill say it helps ensure pesticide companies don’t get sued for following federal labeling rules.

Deadline to help Boy Scout abuse victims

The Boy Scouts of America is making payouts to nearly 100,000 victims across the country in a national settlement. But due to Iowa’s strict time limit on suing perpetrators of child sex abuse, victims in Iowa could lose out on up to 70% of that compensation compared to people in other states. Some lawmakers are hoping to change that, but they’re up against a deadline of April 19.

To read more about what happened this week at the Iowa Capitol, follow our liveblog and sign up for IPR's weekly newsletter, Political Sense, for Statehouse updates sent directly to your inbox.