Listen: Iowa's 2024 legislative session begins Monday

The 2024 session marks the eighth year in a row that Republicans control both chambers in the Iowa Legislature. The session is getting underway days after a deadly shooting at Perry High School, but the legislature is not expected to tighten gun control laws.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has said she'd like to do a comprehensive review of the state's Area Education Agencies, which provide services for kids with disabilities. That's raised some alarm bells for families who benefit from the programs, but it's unclear what changes Reynolds will propose.

Republican lawmakers have also said they'd like to speed up income tax cuts in the 2024 session. Previous tax cuts passed in 2022 are still being phased in. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, said agreeing to speed up existing cuts would set the stage for a longer conversation about how much more to cut taxes.

Leadership is mostly the same this year, with one significant change: Democratic Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque has taken over as the Senate minority leader. Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, was ousted from the top spot last summer after Senate Democrats disagreed with his decision to replace some staffers.