Iowa Senate Democrats choose Pam Jochum as their new leader

Iowa Senate Democrats announced they replaced their leader Wednesday night but did not immediately say why the leadership change occurred.

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the new Senate minority leader, replacing Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.

“I am honored to receive the unanimous support of my fellow Democratic senators during this critical moment for our caucus and the state of Iowa,” Jochum said in a statement Wednesday night.

The news release did not say why Wahls, 31, will no longer serve as the Senate Democratic leader. He was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and was then elected by his Democratic colleagues to serve as Senate minority leader in November 2020.

Jochum has been a state lawmaker for 30 years. She most recently served as an assistant minority leader and the top Democrat on the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Jochum was the president of the Senate several years ago when Democrats were in the majority.

“I want to thank Sen. Wahls for his vision and leadership in guiding our caucus over the last three legislative sessions,” Jochum said.

She declined IPR’s request for an interview Thursday, and Wahls did not immediately respond to IPR’s request for comment.

Radio Iowa reported that some Democratic senators criticized Wahls’ decision last week to dismiss two longtime staffers.

There are 16 Democrats and 34 Republicans in the Senate following the 2022 elections, in which Senate Republicans gained a supermajority.

