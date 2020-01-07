Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Exhibition "Spoonful Of Inspiration" Features Chefs' Favorite Spoons

By , & Jan 7, 2020

Brent Herrig is a culinary lifestyle photographer living in New York City, and he has created a photo exhibit that features the favorite spoons of chefs, bartenders and baristas around the world and the stories behind each spoon. In collaboration with chefs, Herrig shows us in his website the chefs' favorite spoons with the ingredients that inspired them. 

In this segment of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Herrig about his exhibition "Spoonful of Inspiration," now on display at the Iowa State University Memorial Union.

Guest:

  • Brent Herrig, Culinary Lifestyle Photographer
Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Lifestyle
cooking

