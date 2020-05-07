Cody Cassidy's New Book Humanizes Ancient Firsts

Ben Kieffer speaks with science writer and author Cody Cassidy.

Have you ever wondered who invented the wheel? Who told the first joke? Who drank the first beer? Who was the first surgeon? Who sparked the first fire?

On this episode of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with science writer Cody Cassidy who explores these questions in his new book "Who Ate the First Oyster: The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History." Cassidy's research explores not just humankind's ancient firsts, but muses about the people who accomplished them. Cassidy interviewed more than 100 experts, read dozens of books and hundreds of research papers.

Guest:

Cody Cassidy, science writer, author, "Who Ate the First Oyster? The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History"