The Challenges Of Confronting Masculine Norms

  • The 2020 University of Iowa What About ME(N) Summit will take place at the Iowa Memorial Union February 28-29
The University of Iowa's 2020 What About ME(N) Summit seeks to "explore how our community can redefine masculinity and influence the culture we live in to end gender-based and interpersonal violence." Craig Bidiman, the summit's keynote speaker, joins host Charity Nebbe on this segment of Talk of Iowa to explore the masculine boxes men are placed in and why self-awareness, both mentally and physically, can be difficlut for some men to confront.

Craig Bidiman, educational and motivational speaker and creator of the EDUPUNX podcast

