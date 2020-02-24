The Challenges Of Confronting Masculine Norms

Across the United States, Alzheimer's is a growing problem. The number of people with the disease is expected to increase nearly 15 percent over the next eight years. There’s no cure, but some caregivers are using music to help.

On a recent Friday, the first rehearsal for the Song Shape chorus was held in an Indianapolis suburb. It’s made up of 28 patients with early- to mid-stages of dementia and their caregivers.

Lauren O’Neil and her mother Tina Bivona are part of the group. They say music has always been a part of their lives.