Biden, Barr And More From Mueller

    Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a rally, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Iowa less than a week after making his 2020 presidential candidacy official, and Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks about these and other political developments of the week.

Guests include:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
  • Tim Hagle, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa
Biden Pledges To Expand Middle Class During First Official Iowa Event

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on a swing through Iowa this week just days after officially launching his bid for the White House.

Rep. Loebsack's Retirement Opens Up Iowa Congressional Race For Both Parties

The announcement that long-time 2nd District Congressman Dave Loebsack is retiring is opening up a race in a district thought to be reliably Democratic. But with the seven term representative's departure, some politicos say that may not remain the case.

Democratic Candidates Weigh In On Mueller Report Release

Many Democratic presidential candidates have offered their reaction to Thursday’s release with redactions of the Mueller report investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election. 

Campaigning in Des Moines, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she feels the special counsel should testify before Congress.

“The most important thing is that Bob Mueller come before Congress so that we can get to the bottom of why there’s this difference between his interpretation of the law and the Attorney General of the United States,” Klobuchar said.