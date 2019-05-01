Biden, Barr And More From Mueller

Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Iowa less than a week after making his 2020 presidential candidacy official, and Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. River to River host Ben Kieffer talks about these and other political developments of the week.
Guests include:
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
- Tim Hagle, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa