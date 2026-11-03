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Iowa Senate election results 2026

Iowa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:45 PM CST

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Balance of Power:

In 2026, 25 of 50 seats are up for election. This year, the seats on the ballot represent Iowa's odd-numbered Senate districts. Even-numbered districts are not on the ballot.

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 32 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 17. One seat, previously held by a Republican, is currently vacant. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 34 seats are held by one party.

In the 2026 election cycle, six candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 21 members of the GOP and 10 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new Senate.

Election Results

Senate members

Known members of the next Senate, prior to results being reported, are:

District: Candidate - PartyDistrict: Candidate - PartyDistrict: Candidate - Party
District 2: Jeff Taylor — Republican District 4: Tim Kraayenbrink — RepublicanDistrict 6: Jason Schultz — Republican
District 7: Kevon Alons — Republican (unopposed)District 8: Mark Costello — RepublicanDistrict 10: Dan Dawson — Republican
District 12: Amy Sinclair — RepublicanDistrict 14: Sarah Trone Garriott — DemocratDistrict 15: Tony Bisignano — Democrat (unopposed)
District 16: Renee Hardman — DemocratDistrict 18: Janet Petersen — DemocratDistrict 20: Mike Pike — Republican
District 22: Matt Blake — DemocratDistrict 24: Jesse Green — RepublicanDistrict 26: Kara Warme — Republican
District 27: Annette Sweeney — Republican (unopposed)District 28: Dennis Guth — RepublicanDistrict 30: Doug Campbell — Republican
District 31: Timi Brown Powers — Democrat (unopposed)District 32: Mike Klimesh — RepublicanDistrict 34: Dan Zumbach — Republican
District 36: Thomas Townsend — DemocratDistrict 38: Dave Sires — RepublicanDistrict 40: Art Staed — Democrat
District 42: Charlie McClintock — RepublicanDistrict 43: Meghann Foster — Democrat (unopposed)District 44: Adrian Dickey — Republican
District 45: Janice Weiner — Democrat (unopposed)District 46: Dawn Driscoll — RepublicanDistrict 48: Mark S. Lofgren — Republican
District 50: Jeff Reichman — Republican

Iowa Senate Districts

Iowa's current Senate districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

The Iowa Senate:

Iowa's Senate is one half of the legislating body in the state of Iowa. The House of Representatives and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The Senate is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected senators are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes. Senators are also responsible for approving agency appointments made by the governor.

The Senate is comprised of 50 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa. All senators are elected to serve a four-year term on a staggered basis of odd and even districts.

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Political News 2026 ElectionResults 2026

Election coverage you can count on.

From cancer rates to water quality, there are a lot of issues on the ballot this year. Get daily updates from the campaign trail and other news around Iowa.