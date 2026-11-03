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Iowa House election results 2026

Iowa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:45 PM CST

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Balance of power:

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 66 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 33. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2026 election cycle.

In the 2026 election cycle, a total of 29 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 9 members of the GOP and 20 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.

Election results

House members

Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:

District: Candidate — PartyDistrict: Candidate — PartyDistrict: Candidate — Party
District 3: Robert Driesen — RepublicanDistrict 6: Megan Jones — RepublicanDistrict 9: Henry Stone — Republican
District 10: John H. Wills — RepublicanDistrict 13: Travis M. Sitzmann — RepublicanDistrict 14: Jacob Bossman — Republican
District 17: Devon Wood — RepublicanDistrict 27: Kenan Judge — DemocratDistrict 29: Brian Meyer — Democrat
District 30: Megan L. Srinivas — DemocratDistrict 32: Mike Jones — DemocratDistrict 34: Rob Johnson — Democrat
District 35: Sean Bagniewski — DemocratDistrict 37: Jason Sandholdt — RepublicanDistrict 44: Larry McBurney — Democrat
District 49: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell — DemocratDistrict 50: Ross Wilburn — DemocratDistrict 62: Jerome Amos Jr. — Democrat
District 71: Sam Wooden — DemocratDistrict 73: Elizabeth Wilson — DemocratDistrict 74: Eric Gjerde — Democrat
District 75: Drew Stensland — DemocratDistrict 77: Jeff Cooling — DemocratDistrict 78: Angel Ramirez — Democrat
District 80: Aime Wichtendahl — DemocratDistrict 85: Amy Nielsen — DemocratDistrict 86: David Jacoby — Democrat
District 88: Helena Hayes — RepublicanDistrict 90: Adam Zabner — Democrat

Iowa House districts

Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

A map of Iowa's House of Representatives districts as agreed to during the 2021 redistricting process.
Legislative Services Agency

The Iowa House of Representatives:

Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.

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Political News 2026 ElectionResults 2026

Election coverage you can count on.

From cancer rates to water quality, there are a lot of issues on the ballot this year. Get daily updates from the campaign trail and other news around Iowa.