Iowa House election results 2026

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Balance of power:

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 66 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 33. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2026 election cycle.

In the 2026 election cycle, a total of 29 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 9 members of the GOP and 20 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.

Election results

House members

Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:



District: Candidate — Party District: Candidate — Party District: Candidate — Party District 3: Robert Driesen — Republican District 6: Megan Jones — Republican District 9: Henry Stone — Republican District 10: John H. Wills — Republican District 13: Travis M. Sitzmann — Republican District 14: Jacob Bossman — Republican District 17: Devon Wood — Republican District 27: Kenan Judge — Democrat District 29: Brian Meyer — Democrat District 30: Megan L. Srinivas — Democrat District 32: Mike Jones — Democrat District 34: Rob Johnson — Democrat District 35: Sean Bagniewski — Democrat District 37: Jason Sandholdt — Republican District 44: Larry McBurney — Democrat District 49: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell — Democrat District 50: Ross Wilburn — Democrat District 62: Jerome Amos Jr. — Democrat District 71: Sam Wooden — Democrat District 73: Elizabeth Wilson — Democrat District 74: Eric Gjerde — Democrat District 75: Drew Stensland — Democrat District 77: Jeff Cooling — Democrat District 78: Angel Ramirez — Democrat District 80: Aime Wichtendahl — Democrat District 85: Amy Nielsen — Democrat District 86: David Jacoby — Democrat District 88: Helena Hayes — Republican District 90: Adam Zabner — Democrat

Iowa House districts

Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

Legislative Services Agency

The Iowa House of Representatives:

Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.