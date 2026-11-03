Iowa House election results 2026
Balance of power:
Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 66 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 33. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2026 election cycle.
In the 2026 election cycle, a total of 29 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 9 members of the GOP and 20 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.
Election results
House members
Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:
|District: Candidate — Party
|District: Candidate — Party
|District: Candidate — Party
|District 3: Robert Driesen — Republican
|District 6: Megan Jones — Republican
|District 9: Henry Stone — Republican
|District 10: John H. Wills — Republican
|District 13: Travis M. Sitzmann — Republican
|District 14: Jacob Bossman — Republican
|District 17: Devon Wood — Republican
|District 27: Kenan Judge — Democrat
|District 29: Brian Meyer — Democrat
|District 30: Megan L. Srinivas — Democrat
|District 32: Mike Jones — Democrat
|District 34: Rob Johnson — Democrat
|District 35: Sean Bagniewski — Democrat
|District 37: Jason Sandholdt — Republican
|District 44: Larry McBurney — Democrat
|District 49: Beth Wessel-Kroeschell — Democrat
|District 50: Ross Wilburn — Democrat
|District 62: Jerome Amos Jr. — Democrat
|District 71: Sam Wooden — Democrat
|District 73: Elizabeth Wilson — Democrat
|District 74: Eric Gjerde — Democrat
|District 75: Drew Stensland — Democrat
|District 77: Jeff Cooling — Democrat
|District 78: Angel Ramirez — Democrat
|District 80: Aime Wichtendahl — Democrat
|District 85: Amy Nielsen — Democrat
|District 86: David Jacoby — Democrat
|District 88: Helena Hayes — Republican
|District 90: Adam Zabner — Democrat
Iowa House districts
Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.
The Iowa House of Representatives:
Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.