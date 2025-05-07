© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
How can we preserve election integrity?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published May 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Election official explains what reforms could best bolster elections in the U.S. and abroad.

On this River to River, we'll weigh the strengths and vulnerabilities of our current election infrastructure.

David Levine is a senior fellow at University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement. This week, he’s speaking at the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations. His presentation is entitled, "Securing Democratic Elections from Malign Actors.” Levine and host Ben Kieffer discuss election integrity in the United States and internationally, threats to democracy and ways to improve the election process.

Guests:

  • David Levine, senior fellow, University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement
River to River Voting2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
