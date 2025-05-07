How can we preserve election integrity?

On this River to River, we'll weigh the strengths and vulnerabilities of our current election infrastructure.

David Levine is a senior fellow at University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement. This week, he’s speaking at the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations. His presentation is entitled, "Securing Democratic Elections from Malign Actors.” Levine and host Ben Kieffer discuss election integrity in the United States and internationally, threats to democracy and ways to improve the election process.

Guests:

