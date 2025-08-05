Here are the strangest competitions you'll find at the Iowa State Fair

Sure, the Iowa State Fair is known for its food-on-a-stick options and legendary butter cow, but the real action is in its competitions. Beyond the classic blue ribbon pies and livestock showings lies a schedule of weird and wonderful events that prove just how much Iowans love a good spectacle.

Here are the wildest contests happening at this year’s fair, listed in order of when you can catch them — or participate yourself!

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio A crowd gathers to watch the popular Husband Calling Contest at the Iowa State Fair.

Mullet Contest

Aug. 9, 1 p.m.

Registration: Noon

This contest celebrates the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back lifestyle. Mullets will be judged on creativity and originality, so expect to see mohawks, dyed tips, biker tanks and sunglasses.

Mr. Legs Contest

Aug. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Registration: 3 p.m.

This beloved event awards five bold leg-based titles: Thinnest Legs, Hairiest Legs, Whitest Legs, Tannest Legs and finally, a Mr. Legs Champion, crowned at the end. It's a proudly strange celebration of lower limbs.

Beard Growing Contest

Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.

From carefully manicured to chaotically wild, this competition honors the bearded and the brave. Categories include: Best Groomed, Longest Beard, Most Unique Beard Design, Most Historic Nature and Best Beard with Costume. Beware: the creativity gets a bit intense with this one.

Cow Chip Throwing Contest

Aug. 13, 11 a.m.

Yes, this is, unfortunately, exactly what you think it is: flinging dried cow manure as far as you can. Participants only get one try, and if you step over the line or launch your chip outside the boundary, you’re out.

Husband Calling Contest

Aug. 15, 10 a.m.

This viral favorite returns with all the yells, yodels and yee-haws you can handle. Participants have one minute to summon their imaginary (or real?) spouse from across the fairgrounds in the loudest, most dramatic fashion possible.

Diaper Derby

Aug. 15, 10 a.m.

Registration: 9:30 a.m.

It's the most adorable showdown of the fair. Crawlers must go from one parent-coach to another using only their own tiny limbs — no help allowed. Toys, bottles, keys and bribery (within reason) are fair game. The baby who crawls across the finish line fastest wins.

Concrete Statue Contest

Aug. 16

While certainly not the strangest on this list, here's a special shout-out to the concrete sculpture competition, which is ending after this year. Both pros and amateurs compete, and previous years have featured sculptures of ribbons, fair logos and the state of Iowa itself. For its grand finale, the two most iconic statues, the cow and the pig, are making a comeback.