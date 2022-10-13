-
Candidates running for state treasurer of Iowa disagreed Friday on how much the state treasurer should try to get involved in state and federal policy matters.
The treasurer of the State of Iowa is the chief financial officer of Iowa's government.
Democratic State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald explained why he thinks Iowans should elect him to an 11th four-year term Thursday at the Iowa State Fair. He said he wants to keep pushing for a retirement program that would provide an option for Iowans who don't have an employer-based retirement plan.
The organization AARP, formerly the American Association of Retired Persons, says 42 percent of Iowa’s private sector workers do not have an…