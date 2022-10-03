Get to know the 2022 candidates: 4th Congressional District

Iowa's 4th Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Randy Feenstra, who has been in office since 2021. With redistricting, it remains a conservative stronghold for the state. Former Rep. Steve King held the seat for two decades before Feenstra defeated him in the 2020 Republican primary.

The 4th Congressional District includes a vast collection of small cities and rural areas, many of which have been losing population for years. The district also includes some of the most racially diverse communities in the state, such as Storm Lake and Denison, where the Latino population has grown dramatically in recent years.

A map of Iowa's new congressional districts.

Now, let's get to know the candidates: Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton.



Randy Feenstra

Courtesy of Feenstra For Congress Facebook page / Republican State Sen. Randy Feenstra is running to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Feenstra is a former college professor and state senator. He was the Sioux County treasurer from 2006 to 2008. He defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King in the primary election for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th Congressional District in 2020.

Feenstra has said he wants to continue advocating for Iowa's agricultural interests and “conservative values” in Washington D.C.



Ryan Melton

Kendall Crawford / IPR Democrat Ryan Melton, 2022 candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair

Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton is a Nevada, Iowa native and supervisor for Nationwide Insurance. He said he's running to fix the problems contributing to rural population losses, including improving quality of life by investing in health care, child care and raising the minimum wage.



The issues

2020 election

Feenstra, along with Iowa’s entire congressional delegation, voted to accept then President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over former President Donald Trump, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters.

Feenstra initially made some sympathetic comments about the crowds who rallied in D.C., who were driven by conspiracy theories and disinformation leveled by Trump and condoned by top Republican leaders. He told KCRG that a “wonderful group” of peaceful protestors “got carried away” that day.

At The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair this summer, Melton criticized Feenstra for his response to the Jan. 6 riots.

“My opponent has still not refused or rescinded or revoked the endorsement he received from Donald Trump, early June of this year,” Melton said. “And, in my opinion, an acceptance of Donald Trump's endorsement is a rejection of American democracy.”