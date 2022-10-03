Get to know the 2022 candidates: 2nd Congressional District

Iowa's 2nd Congressional District has been represented by Republican Ashley Hinson since 2021, who is now running for Iowa's newly redrawn 1st Congressional District. The newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District moves from the southeast to the northeast quadrant and includes Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

A map of Iowa's new congressional districts, which will formally take effect in 2023.

Two former broadcast journalists are competing to represent Iowa's newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House. Let's get to know them.

Ashley Hinson

Andrew Harnik / AP Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Also a former KCRG-TV9 anchor and reporter, Hinson was the Iowa state representative for the 67th district from 2017 to 2021, the first woman to represent the district. Hinson and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks are the first Republican women to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Liz Mathis

Michael Leland / IPR Liz Mathis at the Iowa State Fair

Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis has been an Iowa state Senator since 2011. A former anchor and reporter at both KCRG-TV9 and KWWL, she was elected to represent the 18th district in a November 2011 special election and re-elected to the redrawn 34th district in 2012.

Mathis co-chairs the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee, serves as the legislative liaison to the Iowa Department of Public Health and is the chief community officer for Four Oaks.

GOP Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has served as the U.S. representative for Iowa's 1st Congressional District since 2021, which currently comprises much of the northeast quadrant of the state, including Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

The issues

Abortion

In an ad, Mathis accused Rep. Hinson of supporting a nationwide ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the mother's life.

She noted Hinson's support of the Life at Conception Act, a bill introduced in the U.S. House in February 2021 which does not include any exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnant woman’s life is at risk.

Hinson supported such exemptions when voting in favor of the so-called "fetal heartbeat law" in May 2018, when she was a member of the Iowa House of Representatives.

The incumbent also co-sponsored a bill introduced earlier this month by South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, which calls for a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill allows for exceptions in cases of incest, rape or if the mother's life is in danger.

Infrastructure

At the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, Mathis criticized Hinson for voting against the 2021 infrastructure bill that will bring $5 million in projects to Iowa and then taking credit for a project to upgrade locks and dams on the Mississippi River, which was funded with some of the money of the infrastructure bill.

Hinson did vote against the bill and then signed on to a request that some of the funding be used on the river. Politifact reported that in a Jan. 20 call with Iowa reporters, Hinson said the money was going to be spent, so Iowa should get its share.

"If there’s federal money on the table, do you think I’m going to sit back and let that go to states like California and New York? Hell no. I’m going to make sure as much of it comes back to Iowa," Politifact quoted Hinson saying.

Hinson has said she voted against the bill because it was tied to social spending that she opposed.

KCRG-TV9 is slated to host a debate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District with Hinson and Mathis on Oct. 12.