25 years ago, artist Erick Wolfmeyer moved to Iowa to perfect his quilting skills. Since then, his quilt-making career has taken him around the U.S. and the world, and his work is now on display at the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset.

On this episode, we travel to Winterset to view the exhibit Erick Wolfmeyer: 25 Years in Iowa, on display through Jan. 17. Then, we talk with quilter extraordinaire Marianne Fons. She is one of the founders of the Iowa Quilt Museum, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Guests:



Erick Wolfmeyer , Iowa City-based artist and quilt maker

, Iowa City-based artist and quilt maker Marianne Fons, author, former president, Iowa Quilt Museum

Iowa Quilt Museum is an underwriter of IPR.