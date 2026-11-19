Inside the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset hangs a 12-by-16-foot portrait of a woman. She’s smiling, wearing sunglasses, floating in a pool and surrounded by flowering plants. The large-scale depiction of the sun-soaked lady is not a photograph or a painting. It’s a quilt, made of thousands of 1-inch fabric squares.

The image was pieced together by Iowa quilter Erick Wolfmeyer over four years. It depicts his mother.

“It was just a casual snapshot of her in her pool,” Wolfmeyer said. “But after seeing her, something in my heart said, ‘I have a feeling this is probably the last I'm ever going to see her.’”

That was back in 2016, and it was indeed the last time Wolfmeyer saw his birth mother. He knew from a young age that he was adopted, and only met his biological mother a handful of times during his adult life. When they reconnected 10 years ago after a long estrangement, he could tell that the relationship was coming to an end.

Now in his late 50s, Wolfmeyer is reflecting on his relationship with both his biological parents through his art. He says the massive quilt of his mother is full of meaning.

“The size is symbolic for the size of this experience in my life that really no one knows or sees,” he said. “When you get up close to this piece, it just becomes this abstract mishmash you can't even really make sense of. You have to stand probably 20 to 30 feet back from it before you really understand what you're seeing. That in and of itself is symbolic for my relationship with my mother. I discovered, after all these years, that it was going to be best that we have a relationship, if at all, from a distance.”

1 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-14.jpg Thousands of 1-inch squares make up the massive quilt depicting Wolfmeyer’s mother. “All the pieces are hand selected,” he said. “A lot of people see this, and in this day and age, they think, ‘Oh well, he used some sort of computer program that told him what to do.’ No, no, no. It was all hand selected, each individual piece.” Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-08.jpg “Corona, California 2016,” measures 144-by-192-inches. Wolfmeyer created the design after taking a picture of his mother, who lives in Corona, California. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-07.jpg On the back of every quilt, Wolfmeyer sews a tag that includes his signature, the name of the quilt, the year it was completed, along with other details about its size and stitching. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

The deeply personal and detailed quilt is the centerpiece of the current exhibit at the Iowa Quilt Museum. Entitled “Erick Wolfmeyer: 25 Years In Iowa,” the collection tells Wolfmeyer’s life story and his journey of finding home. In each quilt, he sews a story, whether it’s his childhood fascination with Lincoln Logs or reckoning with life-altering events.

“They are autobiographical,” Wolfmeyer said. “When people are seeing these, they're really seeing me.”

The exhibit, which features a dozen handmade quilts, will be on display in Winterset through Jan. 17.

1 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-09.jpg “New Harmony: Fire” includes a print of cherry tomatoes Wolfmeyer found in Sisters, Oregon. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-10.jpg Wolfmeyer’s vibrant red and orange quilt “New Harmony: Fire” is one of three that follows this pattern. Another, called “New Harmony: Water,” is made of blue tones, while the other uses earth tones. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

This year marks the Iowa Quilt Museum’s 10th anniversary. Before Wolfmeyer’s exhibit went up in October, a retrospective featuring 32 artists from the museum’s first decade was on display. Marianne Fons, co-founder and former president of the board of directors, says the showcase reflected the full range of high-quality artists the museum has attracted over the years.

“We invited all the nationally recognized quilters whose work had hung on our walls over the past 10 years to send us a quilt,” Fons said. “Some sent the same quilt that we had exhibited. Some of them had sold that quilt; they sent a different quilt. But it was kind of a who's who of contemporary quilting.”

1 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-02.jpg Marianne Fons looks through a swatch book of fabric. The Iowa Quilt Museum partnered with a fabric company in New York to revive 100-year-old designs that can be custom ordered. The museum in Winterset makes a few cents on every yard sold. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-03.jpg A century-old swatch book of blue and white prints is on display at the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset. The fabric samples inspired museum staff to revitalize the discontinued designs and sell them nationwide. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

As a quilter extraordinaire herself, Fons has a deep understanding of the craft. Her journey into the world of quilting started roughly 50 years ago in Winterset with a beginners’ class. Throughout that time, she has not only made quilts but has taught countless others through her numerous successful quilting endeavors.

Along with her business partner Liz Porter, Fons wrote the best-selling book, Quilter's Complete Guide, which many consider to be the “Bible of quilting.” The pair also founded Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, an instructional magazine and TV show that aired for more than 20 years on PBS.

1 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-01.jpg The Iowa Quilt Museum is located on the town square in Winterset. It was founded in 2016. Despite its name, the museum operates as more of a gallery space to exhibit artists' quilts. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 2 — Iowa Quilt Museum-04.jpg Marianne Fons is the co-founder and former president of the board of directors at the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

Fons’ love of quilting is matched by the love she has for her hometown of Winterset. After a long and prolific career in the quilting industry, she continues to lift up other artists and crafters at the Iowa Quilt Museum.

“Because I live here and because I spent my career in the quilt world, I want to be really proud of this museum, no matter who comes,” Fons said.

1 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-15.jpg Wolfmeyer’s exhibit at the Iowa Quilt Museum includes a 90-by-90-inch quilt called “May Day (You Are Here).” He completed the quilt on May 1st, known as May Day, but the name is also a reference to a personal crisis he dealt with while making the quilt. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-11.jpg Wolfmeyer's 2012 quilt titled "Venus Transit" (left) hangs at the back of the gallery, next to a 2025 creation called "Après Le Sueur." Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — Iowa Quilt Museum-13.jpg A close-up of Wolfmeyer’s quilt titled “May Day (You Are Here)” shows 1-inch fabric squares that were hand-quilted. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

The same reverence for the craft and for the state of Iowa shows up in Wolfmeyer’s work. He says he can’t imagine what direction his life might have taken if he never became a quilter.

“What would my life be without quilts? It’s literally unimaginable because these quilts have taken up so much of my time and resources and have given me back 10-plus fold,” Wolfmeyer said. “I just can’t — I just literally can’t imagine my life without them.”

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The Iowa Quilt Museum is a sponsor of Iowa Public Radio.