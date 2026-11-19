Iowa artist stitches together his life story through 25 years of quilts
Inside the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset hangs a 12-by-16-foot portrait of a woman. She’s smiling, wearing sunglasses, floating in a pool and surrounded by flowering plants. The large-scale depiction of the sun-soaked lady is not a photograph or a painting. It’s a quilt, made of thousands of 1-inch fabric squares.
The image was pieced together by Iowa quilter Erick Wolfmeyer over four years. It depicts his mother.
“It was just a casual snapshot of her in her pool,” Wolfmeyer said. “But after seeing her, something in my heart said, ‘I have a feeling this is probably the last I'm ever going to see her.’”
That was back in 2016, and it was indeed the last time Wolfmeyer saw his birth mother. He knew from a young age that he was adopted, and only met his biological mother a handful of times during his adult life. When they reconnected 10 years ago after a long estrangement, he could tell that the relationship was coming to an end.
Now in his late 50s, Wolfmeyer is reflecting on his relationship with both his biological parents through his art. He says the massive quilt of his mother is full of meaning.
“The size is symbolic for the size of this experience in my life that really no one knows or sees,” he said. “When you get up close to this piece, it just becomes this abstract mishmash you can't even really make sense of. You have to stand probably 20 to 30 feet back from it before you really understand what you're seeing. That in and of itself is symbolic for my relationship with my mother. I discovered, after all these years, that it was going to be best that we have a relationship, if at all, from a distance.”
The deeply personal and detailed quilt is the centerpiece of the current exhibit at the Iowa Quilt Museum. Entitled “Erick Wolfmeyer: 25 Years In Iowa,” the collection tells Wolfmeyer’s life story and his journey of finding home. In each quilt, he sews a story, whether it’s his childhood fascination with Lincoln Logs or reckoning with life-altering events.
“They are autobiographical,” Wolfmeyer said. “When people are seeing these, they're really seeing me.”
The exhibit, which features a dozen handmade quilts, will be on display in Winterset through Jan. 17.
This year marks the Iowa Quilt Museum’s 10th anniversary. Before Wolfmeyer’s exhibit went up in October, a retrospective featuring 32 artists from the museum’s first decade was on display. Marianne Fons, co-founder and former president of the board of directors, says the showcase reflected the full range of high-quality artists the museum has attracted over the years.
“We invited all the nationally recognized quilters whose work had hung on our walls over the past 10 years to send us a quilt,” Fons said. “Some sent the same quilt that we had exhibited. Some of them had sold that quilt; they sent a different quilt. But it was kind of a who's who of contemporary quilting.”
As a quilter extraordinaire herself, Fons has a deep understanding of the craft. Her journey into the world of quilting started roughly 50 years ago in Winterset with a beginners’ class. Throughout that time, she has not only made quilts but has taught countless others through her numerous successful quilting endeavors.
Along with her business partner Liz Porter, Fons wrote the best-selling book, Quilter's Complete Guide, which many consider to be the “Bible of quilting.” The pair also founded Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, an instructional magazine and TV show that aired for more than 20 years on PBS.
Fons’ love of quilting is matched by the love she has for her hometown of Winterset. After a long and prolific career in the quilting industry, she continues to lift up other artists and crafters at the Iowa Quilt Museum.
“Because I live here and because I spent my career in the quilt world, I want to be really proud of this museum, no matter who comes,” Fons said.
The same reverence for the craft and for the state of Iowa shows up in Wolfmeyer’s work. He says he can’t imagine what direction his life might have taken if he never became a quilter.
“What would my life be without quilts? It’s literally unimaginable because these quilts have taken up so much of my time and resources and have given me back 10-plus fold,” Wolfmeyer said. “I just can’t — I just literally can’t imagine my life without them.”
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The Iowa Quilt Museum is a sponsor of Iowa Public Radio.