George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.” On this episode of Talk of Iowa, expert readers share the best new books to gift to young readers.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Janeé Jackson Doering, youth services coordinator for the State Library of Iowa, Molly Roberts of Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City and teacher-librarian Devin Redmond. They have made their lists and checked them twice, so get ready for adventure, silliness, magic and a little bit of learning. They share their new favorite picture books, picks for middle grade readers and young adults. View the entire list here.

Guests:

