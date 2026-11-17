From 1819 to 1969, there were more than 500 boarding schools for Indigenous children in the U.S. Hundreds of thousands of children were separated from their families and forced to go to these schools. Now, survivors can recover a part of their past.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz of the University of Iowa about Project Return. The UI Native Policy Lab seeks to return records — free of charge — to living survivors of religious or government-run boarding schools. The nationwide portal opens Nov. 30.

Then, we hear from a sleep expert about the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time.

Guests:

