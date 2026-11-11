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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Meet Peter Clowney, IPR's new CEO

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For 3 decades, Peter Clowney has helped to make award-winning radio and podcasts as an editor, producer and manager. Now he is Iowa Public Radio's new CEO. Clowney speaks with host Charity Nebbe about his career, the state of public media today and his vision for the future.

Later in the hour — Ethan Simmons-Patterson came to the University of Iowa to play football, but his secret weapon was, and is, laughter. He is now an up-and-coming stand-up comedian living in Brooklyn. Nebbe talks with Simmons-Patterson, who is bringing his stand-up back to Iowa City on Nov. 19 at Club Hancher.

Guests:

  • Peter Clowney, CEO, Iowa Public Radio
  • Ethan Simmons-Patterson, stand-up comedian
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman