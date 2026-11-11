Meet Peter Clowney, IPR's new CEO

For 3 decades, Peter Clowney has helped to make award-winning radio and podcasts as an editor, producer and manager. Now he is Iowa Public Radio's new CEO. Clowney speaks with host Charity Nebbe about his career, the state of public media today and his vision for the future.

Later in the hour — Ethan Simmons-Patterson came to the University of Iowa to play football, but his secret weapon was, and is, laughter. He is now an up-and-coming stand-up comedian living in Brooklyn. Nebbe talks with Simmons-Patterson, who is bringing his stand-up back to Iowa City on Nov. 19 at Club Hancher.

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