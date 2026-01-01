Peter Clowney became CEO of Iowa Public Radio in September 2026. He oversees Iowa Public Radio's $10 million annual budget and around 70 employees who work across the state.

Over a three-decade career in public and commercial media, Clowney has held senior content, strategy and editorial leadership roles at Pushkin Industries, SiriusXM, Stitcher, Gimlet Media, American Public Media and Nebraska Public Media. He helped build and grow some of the most recognized programs in audio, including This American Life, Reply All, Marketplace, and The Freakonomics Radio Network. He began his career as a reporter and producer at WHYY and Fresh Air.

Clowney is a two-time George Foster Peabody Award winner, recognized for his work on PRI’s Studio 360 American Icons: Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick and WBEZ’s This American Life. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wesleyan University and completed a Mid-Career Fellowship in the National Arts Journalism Program at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.