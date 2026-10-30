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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How Iowa's earliest conservationists shaped our landscape

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

How did Iowa's earliest conservationists shape our land?

On this episode, we learn about some of Iowa's early conservationists — Theodore Parvin, Thomas MacBride, Bohumil Shimek, Louis Pammel and Ada Hayden. We discuss their important contributions with University of Northern Iowa historian Kevin Mason and Mary Skopec, director of Lakeside Laboratory. We also talk with Alexa DiNicola, curator at the Ada Hayden Herbarium.

Guests:

  • Kevin Mason, rural and environmental historian, University of Northern Iowa
  • Mary Skopec, executive director, Lakeside Laboratory
  • Alexa DiNicola, curator, Ada Hayden Herbarium, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley