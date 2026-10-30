How Iowa's earliest conservationists shaped our landscape
How did Iowa's earliest conservationists shape our land?
On this episode, we learn about some of Iowa's early conservationists — Theodore Parvin, Thomas MacBride, Bohumil Shimek, Louis Pammel and Ada Hayden. We discuss their important contributions with University of Northern Iowa historian Kevin Mason and Mary Skopec, director of Lakeside Laboratory. We also talk with Alexa DiNicola, curator at the Ada Hayden Herbarium.
Guests:
- Kevin Mason, rural and environmental historian, University of Northern Iowa
- Mary Skopec, executive director, Lakeside Laboratory
- Alexa DiNicola, curator, Ada Hayden Herbarium, Iowa State University