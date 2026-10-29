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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

UI study finds periodical cicadas may face extinction

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The drone of cicadas has always been one of the sounds of summer in Iowa. Annual cicada populations are holding their own, but periodical cicadas — a species that emerges every 13 to 17 years — are in trouble.

On this episode, we talk with University of Iowa biologist Andrew Forbes about a study that uses GIS technology to show how habitat loss has impacted cicada populations. We also hear from GIS experts Susan Meerdink and Adam Skibbe and discuss what the future holds for these cicadas.

Guests:

  • Andrew Forbes, professor of biology, University of Iowa
  • Susan Meerdink, assistant professor in the School of Earth, Environment and Sustainability, University of Iowa
  • Adam Skibbe, senior GIS administrator and adjunct instructor, University of Iowa
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley