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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa alum talks about adapting 'The Whale' for Hollywood

By Samantha McIntosh,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Samuel Hunter, an Iowa Playwrights Workshop alum, penned the screenplay of the Darren Aronofsky-directed film The Whale, based on his 2012 play. Hunter used some of his personal experience growing up gay and attending a fundamentalist religious school in Idaho as inspiration for The Whale, which tells the story of a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

On this episode, we listen back to a 2023 conversation with Hunter. We learn about the characters and relationships in this play-turned-film, its response and recognition and his cherished experiences as a student at the University of Iowa's MFA program in playwrighting. Hunter will be speaking at the University of Iowa on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Iowa Memorial Union.

Then we listen back to a 2025 conversation with Emili Johnson, who created a blog and podcast about the Black experience in Iowa. She discusses her experience growing up in Iowa and what is in store for future podcast episodes. The first episode of Season 3 of the podcast was released Oct. 19, 2026.

Portions of this episode were originally produced in Feb. 2023 and Aug. 2025.

Guests:

  • Samuel D. Hunter, award-winning playwright, screenwriter
  • Emili Johnson, educator, founder, Black. Girl. Iowa.
Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley