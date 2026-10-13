New book explores Christian femininity in a consumer culture

As second wave feminism was taking off, an equal and opposite movement to keep women in traditional roles was also gaining steam. On this episode, a new book explores this history. It's called Live, Laugh Love: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made. We talk with author Kristin Kobes Du Mez about the origins of white Christian femininity in the United States. Her book explores consumer culture from Christian books and radio, to multilevel marketing companies and contemporary lifestyle brands.

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