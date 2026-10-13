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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New book explores Christian femininity in a consumer culture

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As second wave feminism was taking off, an equal and opposite movement to keep women in traditional roles was also gaining steam. On this episode, a new book explores this history. It's called Live, Laugh Love: The Secret History of White Christian Women and the World They Made. We talk with author Kristin Kobes Du Mez about the origins of white Christian femininity in the United States. Her book explores consumer culture from Christian books and radio, to multilevel marketing companies and contemporary lifestyle brands.

Guest:

  • Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author, senior democracy fellow, Public Religion Research Institute, professor of history, Calvin University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley