Ukrainian refugees made a home in Iowa, but their future is uncertain

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, millions of Ukrainians were displaced, searching for a safe place to live and work. Augustana College professor Angela Boelens saw this need and opened her home in DeWitt to Ukrainians, with more families hoping to follow.

With an outpouring support from the Dewitt community, Boelens founded the organization IA NICE — Iowa Newcomer Integration Community and Exchange — which has helped welcome over 70 Ukrainians to Iowa. However, changes from the Trump Administration have impacted their ability to work including a pending end to their Temporary Protected Status. On this episode, we talk with Boelens about what IA NICE is doing to help, and meet two Ukrainians, Anna and Liana, who live in Iowa. (IPR is only using their first names at their request, because of their immigration status.)

Then, a four-movement work commissioned to mark the University of Northern Iowa's 150th anniversary premieres on October 8. We talk with professor emerita Rebecca Burkhardt who composed the work and her collaborator Rachel Morgan, associate professor of English, who curated poetry for the work.

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