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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ukrainian refugees made a home in Iowa, but their future is uncertain

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, millions of Ukrainians were displaced, searching for a safe place to live and work. Augustana College professor Angela Boelens saw this need and opened her home in DeWitt to Ukrainians, with more families hoping to follow.

With an outpouring support from the Dewitt community, Boelens founded the organization IA NICE — Iowa Newcomer Integration Community and Exchange — which has helped welcome over 70 Ukrainians to Iowa. However, changes from the Trump Administration have impacted their ability to work including a pending end to their Temporary Protected Status. On this episode, we talk with Boelens about what IA NICE is doing to help, and meet two Ukrainians, Anna and Liana, who live in Iowa. (IPR is only using their first names at their request, because of their immigration status.)

Then, a four-movement work commissioned to mark the University of Northern Iowa's 150th anniversary premieres on October 8. We talk with professor emerita Rebecca Burkhardt who composed the work and her collaborator Rachel Morgan, associate professor of English, who curated poetry for the work.

Guests:

  • Angela Boelens, president and founder, IA NICE, professional faculty instructor of business administration, Augustana College
  • Rebecca Burkhardt, emerita professor, former orchestral director, University of Northern Iowa
  • Rachel Morgan, associate professor of instruction, University of Northern Iowa, editor of the North American Review
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley