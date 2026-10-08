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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Digital archive elevates Black history in Iowa dating back to 1862

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Amplifying Black Voices in Iowa project has digitized thousands of resources created by Black Iowans from the 19th through 21st centuries.

The project has digitized The Iowa Bystander, the oldest Black newspaper west of the Mississippi, issues of The Waterloo Defender, a weekly paper from the 1960s to 1970s, photographs, letters, oral histories and more. On this episode, we learn about the project with some of the people that made it possible — Iowa State University archivist Amy Treslan, Felicite Wolfe of the African American Museum of Iowa and historian Ricki King. The online portal hosted by the ISU library is the work of a four-year grant project making over 6,000 resources publicly available, highlighting the impact of Black communities in Iowa.

Then, the spotted hyena is a fascinating creature with incredible hunting skills, problem solving abilities and a matriarchal pack structure. We talk with Michigan State University behavioral ecologist Kay Holekamp, who has spent the last 35 years studying hyenas in the field. Holekamp will be speaking at Iowa State University on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Union.

Guests:

  • Amy Treslan, grant co-principal investigator, rare books and manuscripts archivist, Iowa State University
  • Felicite Wolfe, grant co-principal investigator, curator and collections manager, African American Museum of Iowa
  • Ricki King, advisory board member, genealogist and historian, Roots to Branches Genealogy, LLC
  • Kay Holekamp, distinguished professor emerita of integrative biology, Michigan State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley