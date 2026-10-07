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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A Marion middle schooler is finalist in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrKatherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published October 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Laura Wifler is an author and influencer who's been sharing her ideas with audiences for more than a decade.

On this episode, we talk with Wifler, a bestselling author of books for adults and children. She's hosted a popular podcast and founded Kid Lit Lab to help aspiring authors of children’s books. She writes about womanhood, motherhood, health and her Christian faith. A few years ago, she accidentally became a poet, and her latest book is a poetry collection called This Side of the Sky: 101 Poems and Scriptures for the Hungry, Hopeful and Homesick.

Then, a podcast created by an eighth grader in Marion is one of the middle school finalists in the eighth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge. We talk with Kate Baker about her podcast, Dear Kate. It’s a tribute to her Grandpa Ted and an effort to understand the disease — dementia — that took him from her.

Guests:

  • Laura Wifler, author, This Side of the Sky: 101 Poems and Scriptures for the Hungry, Hopeful and Homesick
  • Kate Baker, Excelsior Middle School student, finalist, NPR Student Podcast Challenge
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley