A Marion middle schooler is finalist in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge

Laura Wifler is an author and influencer who's been sharing her ideas with audiences for more than a decade.

On this episode, we talk with Wifler, a bestselling author of books for adults and children. She's hosted a popular podcast and founded Kid Lit Lab to help aspiring authors of children’s books. She writes about womanhood, motherhood, health and her Christian faith. A few years ago, she accidentally became a poet, and her latest book is a poetry collection called This Side of the Sky: 101 Poems and Scriptures for the Hungry, Hopeful and Homesick.

Then, a podcast created by an eighth grader in Marion is one of the middle school finalists in the eighth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge. We talk with Kate Baker about her podcast, Dear Kate. It’s a tribute to her Grandpa Ted and an effort to understand the disease — dementia — that took him from her.

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