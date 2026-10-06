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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa State MFA program celebrates 20 years of interdisciplinary storytelling

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over 20 years ago, Iowa State University’s creative writing program wanted to elevate its Master of Arts program to a Master of Fine Arts, but the University of Iowa was already home to one of the most acclaimed MFA programs in the country.

Iowa State University created something different — an MFA program focused on creative writing and the environment. On this episode, we mark the 20th anniversary of ISU's Creative Writing and Environment MFA program with professor Debra Marquart. We discuss the literary journal that predated it, the Flyway Journal of Writing and the Environment, with founding editor Steve Pett. We also hear from Zara Chowdhary, a graduate of the program and assistant professor of English at the University of Iowa, and Charissa Menefee and Claire Boyles who teach in the program.

The 20th anniversary will be marked at the annual Home Voices Festival, a celebration of the publication of new books by writers with ties to the Creative Writing Program. The event will be held Oct. 9, with events from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at KHOI Community Radio.

Guests:

  • Debra Marquart, distinguished professor, Iowa State University, senior editor, Flyway Journal of Writing and Environment
  • Steve Pratt, founding editor, Flyway Journal of Writing and Environment, co-founder, Creative Writing and Environment MFA program
  • Zara Chowdhary, assistant professor of English, University of Iowa, graduate, ISU Creative Writing and Environment MFA program
  • Charissa Menefee, playwright and poet, professor emerita, Iowa State University
  • Claire Boyles, assistant professor of creative writing and environment, Iowa State University, author of Appraisals
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley