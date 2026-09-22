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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa Writers' Workshop alum explores mental health struggles in new YA novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Peter Bognanni fell into YA fiction by accident. His new book, How to Lose Yourself Completely, is an outlet for his experience coming to terms with anxiety as a teen.

At the center of the novel is a 16-year-old named Case whose anxiety keeps him isolated until he makes friends with his older brother’s girlfriend. After his brother’s tragic death, Case finds himself on a trip in the Boundary Waters with other kids who also struggle with anxiety. On this episode, we talk with Bognanni, an award-winning novelist and Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate about his new book and his own mental health experiences.

Then, we talk with New York Times best-selling author Loryn Brantz about her new children’s book, I Am a Spicy Nugget. It’s a clever look at the big feelings children have and how they can sometimes take control. Brantz is also an artist, poet and Emmy Award-winning director, who has worked on Sesame Street, Elmo's World and Ms. Rachel.

Guests:

  • Peter Bognanni, author, How to Lose Yourself Completely, professor of creative writing, Macalester College
  • Loryn Brantz, author, I Am a Spicy Nugget
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingMental HealthChildren
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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