Iowa Writers' Workshop alum explores mental health struggles in new YA novel
Peter Bognanni fell into YA fiction by accident. His new book, How to Lose Yourself Completely, is an outlet for his experience coming to terms with anxiety as a teen.
At the center of the novel is a 16-year-old named Case whose anxiety keeps him isolated until he makes friends with his older brother’s girlfriend. After his brother’s tragic death, Case finds himself on a trip in the Boundary Waters with other kids who also struggle with anxiety. On this episode, we talk with Bognanni, an award-winning novelist and Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate about his new book and his own mental health experiences.
Then, we talk with New York Times best-selling author Loryn Brantz about her new children’s book, I Am a Spicy Nugget. It’s a clever look at the big feelings children have and how they can sometimes take control. Brantz is also an artist, poet and Emmy Award-winning director, who has worked on Sesame Street, Elmo's World and Ms. Rachel.
Guests:
- Peter Bognanni, author, How to Lose Yourself Completely, professor of creative writing, Macalester College
- Loryn Brantz, author, I Am a Spicy Nugget