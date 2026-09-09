The most famous Iowa writer you've never heard of

One hundred years ago Iowa Writer Ruth Suckow published a short story collection that put her on the map. That collection, Iowa Interiors, has been out of print for many years, but is available again in a new centennial edition.

On this episode, we learn about Ruth Suckow and how new editions are keeping her legacy alive. We talk with University of Northern Iowa professors Julie Husband and Jim O'Laughlin who edited and wrote the introduction for the centennial edition of Iowa Interiors. Then, we hear about the Ruth Suckow Memorial Association's traveling exhibit that celebrates Suckow's life and work with UNI professor Barbara Launsberry and author Cherie Dargan.

There will be events for the 100th anniversary of Iowa Interiors starting Thursday Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, which will include a stage adaptation of an Iowa Interiors story. There will also be events for the new edition on Saturday at the Hearst Center starting at 1:30 p.m.

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