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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The most famous Iowa writer you've never heard of

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One hundred years ago Iowa Writer Ruth Suckow published a short story collection that put her on the map. That collection, Iowa Interiors, has been out of print for many years, but is available again in a new centennial edition.

On this episode, we learn about Ruth Suckow and how new editions are keeping her legacy alive. We talk with University of Northern Iowa professors Julie Husband and Jim O'Laughlin who edited and wrote the introduction for the centennial edition of Iowa Interiors. Then, we hear about the Ruth Suckow Memorial Association's traveling exhibit that celebrates Suckow's life and work with UNI professor Barbara Launsberry and author Cherie Dargan.

There will be events for the 100th anniversary of Iowa Interiors starting Thursday Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, which will include a stage adaptation of an Iowa Interiors story. There will also be events for the new edition on Saturday at the Hearst Center starting at 1:30 p.m.

Guests:

  • Julie Husband, professor of English, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim O’Loughlin, professor of English, associate dean in the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences, University of Northern Iowa
  • Barbara Lounsberry, emerita professor of English, University of Northern Iowa, Ruth Suckow Memorial Association
  • Cherie Dargan, author, web master, Ruth Suckow Memorial Association
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingHistoryIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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