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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Commemorative plaza and statue recognizes Johnson County namesake

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson was the first black woman to receive a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. She was born in Gravity, Iowa in 1907, and went on to build a distinguished career in higher education. In 2020, she was made the new namesake of Johnson County.

On this episode, we talk with her great-niece Sonya Jackson, the lead consultant on the Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson project, and project historian Rebecca Conard. Johnson County will dedicate the commemorative Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson Plaza featuring a bronze sculpture of Johnson and six panels that will tell her story and the history of Black Iowans in Iowa City. The unveiling takes place Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

Then, poet and artist Dave Morice, known to many as Dr. Alphabet, died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. We speak with his son Danny Maurice about the impact of his words including, “Is this Heaven? No it’s Iowa,” and how he is being remembered in Iowa City.

Guests:

  • Sonya Jackson, lead consultant, Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson project, Lulu Merle Johnson's great-niece
  • Rebecca Conard, project historian, Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson project, emeritus professor of history, Middle Tennessee State University
  • Danny Maurice, son of Dave Morice, operations manager based in Raleigh, NC
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Talk of Iowa HistoryJohnson CountypoetryArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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