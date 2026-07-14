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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Organizations across the state push to fund Iowa's Water and Land Legacy

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Iowa Water and Land legacy (IWiLL) Constitutional Amendment passed in 2010 with 63% of the vote. It was designed to fund a Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation trust fund, but 16 years later the trust has never been funded.

Even though the Iowa Water and Land Legacy Constitutional Amendment passed with strong bipartisan support from the public, the source of funding is supposed to be part of a sales tax increase. A sales tax increase needs legislative action, and a new effort to fund the trust is underway. On this episode, we hear from Adam Shirley, CEO of Iowa’s County Conservation System, Anna Gray of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Lindsay Price of Audubon Upper Mississippi River. We talk what IWiLL could mean for those conservation and outdoor recreation programs.

Then, we listen back to a conversation about some of the oldest book clubs in Iowa from their members. Serendipity Book Club turned 90 years old in March of 2026. The Ingleside Study Club in Fort Dodge turns 125 this year. Veronica Fowler of Serendipity and Peggy Murphy of Ingleside join the program to share their clubs' history and the joy their meetings bring them.

Part of this show was originally produced March 31, 2026.

Guests:

  • Adam Shirley, CEO, Iowa’s County Conservation System
  • Anna Gray, public policy director and counsel, Iowa Heritage Foundation
  • Lindsay Price, policy director, Audubon Upper Mississippi River
  • Veronica Fowler, member, Serendipity Book Club
  • Peggy Murphy, member, Ingleside Study Club
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Talk of Iowa EnvironmentconservationWater
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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