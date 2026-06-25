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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An Iowan made her mom a household name with her cleaning products

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Mr. Clean and the Brawny man are mascots designed to sell you cleaning products. Mrs. Meyer of Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day cleaning products is a real woman who lives right here in Iowa. Monica Nassif founded the company and made her mother, Thelma Meyer, the spokeswoman. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, the mother-daughter pair reflect on the stories in Nassif's new memoir, I Bottled My Mother: The Mrs. Meyer's Story: Grit, Grime, and Growing a Business.

Then, this summer marks the 10th year of the Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival. We hear about the festival’s origins and what to look forward to this year from founding committee member Dana Bentzinger. Then, members of the Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Jerry Hoehle and Andrew Hoiberg, talk about how they are honoring Jeff Blanchard, a staple in the Des Moines jam and bluegrass scene who passed in 2017.

Guests:

  • Monica Nassif, entrepreneur, author, founder of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day
  • Thelma Meyer, Monica's mother, lives in Granger
  • Dana Bentzinger, founding committee member, former president, Beaverdale Business Association
  • Jerry Hoehle, founding member of the Baberhood Bluegrass Band
  • Andrew Hoiberg, member of Baberhood Bluegrass Band
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingIowa musiciansLive music eventsBusiness & Consumer News
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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