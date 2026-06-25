An Iowan made her mom a household name with her cleaning products

Mr. Clean and the Brawny man are mascots designed to sell you cleaning products. Mrs. Meyer of Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day cleaning products is a real woman who lives right here in Iowa. Monica Nassif founded the company and made her mother, Thelma Meyer, the spokeswoman. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, the mother-daughter pair reflect on the stories in Nassif's new memoir, I Bottled My Mother: The Mrs. Meyer's Story: Grit, Grime, and Growing a Business.

Then, this summer marks the 10th year of the Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival. We hear about the festival’s origins and what to look forward to this year from founding committee member Dana Bentzinger. Then, members of the Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Jerry Hoehle and Andrew Hoiberg, talk about how they are honoring Jeff Blanchard, a staple in the Des Moines jam and bluegrass scene who passed in 2017.

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