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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Clematis plants are in full bloom

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published June 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Often called the "queen of climbers," clematis are known for their beautiful blooms and ability to add height to your garden. These vining members of the buttercup family make a beautiful addition to almost any yard and they are in full bloom right now. Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University and Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist join the program to tell us about growing and caring for clematis. Then, they answer listener's gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley