Iowa City suspense authors bring their unique backgrounds to their writing

Best-selling author Tim Johnston was a master of the thriller. He passed away in May.

To mark his passing, we’re revisiting a conversation from 2025 with Johnston and author Anna Bruno. We talk about their books Distant Sons and Fine Young People and the art of writing suspense.

Then, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County reopened the Rails West Museum after a year and a half of renovations, where people can explore a historic train depot and train cars. We’ll talk to the museum’s site manager as well as the site manager of the Squirrel Cage Jail.

This show was originally produced July 21, 2025.

Guests:

