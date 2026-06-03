Des Moines gallery owner believes art is for everyone

Liz Lidgett wants your home to be beautiful and strongly believes that art is for everyone. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with Lidgett, the owner of Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design in Des Moines. In her new book, Art is For Everyone, she teaches readers how to collect art and personalize their space, even on a budget.

Then, we talk with Chris Nelson, a former TV weatherman who founded Nelson Media Company. When Mid America Publishing Corporation closed down in April, it looked like more than 20 small-town Iowa newspapers could shut down. Nelson Media Company purchased several of those papers. After some consolidation, they now own 11 papers, 10 in Iowa and one in Wisconsin.

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