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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Des Moines gallery owner believes art is for everyone

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Liz Lidgett wants your home to be beautiful and strongly believes that art is for everyone. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with Lidgett, the owner of Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design in Des Moines. In her new book, Art is For Everyone, she teaches readers how to collect art and personalize their space, even on a budget.

Then, we talk with Chris Nelson, a former TV weatherman who founded Nelson Media Company. When Mid America Publishing Corporation closed down in April, it looked like more than 20 small-town Iowa newspapers could shut down. Nelson Media Company purchased several of those papers. After some consolidation, they now own 11 papers, 10 in Iowa and one in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Liz Lidgett, owner and founder, Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design
  • Chris Nelson, founder and president, Nelson Media Company
Tags
Talk of Iowa ArtDes MoinesNewspapersIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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