Love them or hate them, e-bike popularity is growing

E-bikes have made cycling more accessible and expanded many people's ability to replace car trips with a bike ride. However, electric motors complicate bike trail safety.

Today, we go on an e-commute with IPR's Meghan Polk and her young kids. The Iowa Bicycle Coalition's Matt Burkey shares why he has embraced e-bikes and how most problems on the trail are due to e-motos, rather than e-bikes.

Ankeny Police Sgt. Trevor McGraw shares how the city is trying to improve trail safety in the age of e-bikes and e-motos. Lake Shore Cyclery & Fitness owner Riley Godfredson talks about booming e-bike sales and how to choose the right bike. Finally, Iowa Waste Reduction Center director Joe Bolick talks about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, how to safely dispose of them and reduce e-waste.

Guests:

