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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Love them or hate them, e-bike popularity is growing

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published June 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

E-bikes have made cycling more accessible and expanded many people's ability to replace car trips with a bike ride. However, electric motors complicate bike trail safety.

Today, we go on an e-commute with IPR's Meghan Polk and her young kids. The Iowa Bicycle Coalition's Matt Burkey shares why he has embraced e-bikes and how most problems on the trail are due to e-motos, rather than e-bikes.

Ankeny Police Sgt. Trevor McGraw shares how the city is trying to improve trail safety in the age of e-bikes and e-motos. Lake Shore Cyclery & Fitness owner Riley Godfredson talks about booming e-bike sales and how to choose the right bike. Finally, Iowa Waste Reduction Center director Joe Bolick talks about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, how to safely dispose of them and reduce e-waste.

Guests:

  • Meghan Polk, donor relations manager, Iowa Public Radio
  • Matt Burkey, director of Safe Routes to School, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
  • Sgt. Trevor McGraw, public information officer, Ankeny Police Department
  • Riley Godfredson, owner, Lake Shore Cyclery & Fitness
  • Joe Bolick, director, Iowa Waste Reduction Center
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Talk of Iowa bicyclingEnvironmentBusiness & Consumer News
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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