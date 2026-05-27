Bike Fest showcases a premier mountain biking destination in Iowa and the Midwest

Mason City will host mountain biking novices, thrill-seekers and spectators at its first Prairie Rock Trails Bike Fest this weekend. The three-day event begins with a ribbon cutting Friday for a new destination bike park.

“There’s nothing like this bike park in the state of Iowa,” said Lindsey James, executive director of Visit Mason City, the official marketing organization for the approximately 27,000-person community.

James said the bike park in north-central Iowa was modeled after the Railyard in Rogers, Arkansas, which drew 1,000 cyclists per week when it opened a decade ago.

The Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park includes professionally crafted terrain with a kids’ zone, pump tracks and progressive jump features.

“It’s built for all skill levels, all ages,” James said. “Even newcomers to cycling or this sport can start on a track that is easier, and they can build their confidence. They can build their skills as they continue riding and exploring the different technical features.”

1 of 2 — MasonCityBikePark_PumpTrack_CourtesyOfVisitMasonCity.jpg Kids ride on a pump track at the Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park in Mason City. Courtesy of Visit Mason City 2 of 2 — MasonCityBikePark_Ramp_CourtesyOfVisitMasonCity.jpg The Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park was built on land that was once home to the North End Decker Packing Plant in Mason City, which closed in 1975. Courtesy of Visit Mason City

Former Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel called the project “a bold step forward in our mission to become the outdoor recreation capital of the Midwest,” in a statement about the park’s dedication last August.

The bike park, which was built on land once home to the North End Decker Packing Plant, connects riders to a network of single-track mountain biking trails and 600 acres of parkland.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County a $4.5 million grant in 2022 to cover roughly 40% of the project costs for the new bike park and trails.

James said the investment in outdoor recreation in Mason City expands its reputation as a tourist destination.

“We’re known for our arts and culture, our phenomenal architecture, our musical heritage, but outdoor recreation is something that makes Mason City unique, as well,” James said.

The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) designated Mason City as a 2026 Trail Town in March. The IMBA describes the designation as “national recognition for communities that value trails and the people who ride them.”

Fewer than 30 communities in the U.S. have a Trail Town designation. Decorah in northeast Iowa made the list, as well.

James said she expects the Prairie Rock Trails Bike Fest to draw in adventure cyclists from the region, but the weekend event is also an opportunity for the curious.

“The Bike Fest is going to be very spectator friendly," she said. "So, even if you don’t have a bike or aren’t interested in riding, it’s a great time to come and see what it is all about.”

The three-day event includes open rides, competitions and prizes, along with skills clinics and group rides, including one specifically for women.