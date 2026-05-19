Discovering radical self-worth in a year of celibacy

For her entire adulthood, Melissa Febos went from one relationship to another, shaping her life around each new partner’s needs and desires. At the age of 35, she decided she needed a break. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Febos about her latest book, The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year without Sex. Her book examines the solitude, freedoms and feminist heroes she discovered during a year of celibacy and a new understanding of relationships and self-knowledge.

Then, we launch our "Iowa Famous" series with a conversation about Iowa's native Muppet, Miss Piggy. We'll talk with the editor-in-chief of Tough Pigs, a Muppet fan site, about her origin story and cultural impact.

This episode was originally produced July 1, 2025.

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