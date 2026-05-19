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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Discovering radical self-worth in a year of celibacy

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For her entire adulthood, Melissa Febos went from one relationship to another, shaping her life around each new partner’s needs and desires. At the age of 35, she decided she needed a break. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Febos about her latest book, The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year without Sex. Her book examines the solitude, freedoms and feminist heroes she discovered during a year of celibacy and a new understanding of relationships and self-knowledge.

Then, we launch our "Iowa Famous" series with a conversation about Iowa's native Muppet, Miss Piggy. We'll talk with the editor-in-chief of Tough Pigs, a Muppet fan site, about her origin story and cultural impact.

This episode was originally produced July 1, 2025.

Guests:

  • Melissa Febos, author, professor of English and creative writing, University of Iowa
  • Joe Hennes, co-owner and editor-in-chief, Tough Pigs
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingMovies & TVGender and Gender IssuesIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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