Major challenges face our land and water, but Neil Hamilton says there's hope

Neil Hamilton wants Iowans to listen to the land, and throughout his career as director of Drake University’s Agricultural Law Center, he advocated for the land and sustainable agricultural practices. He has dedicated his retirement years to the same mission.

On this Talk of Iowa, Hamilton joins the program to talk about his third book in a series on our environment, Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Land and Water. The books blend memoir, a history of land ethics in Iowa and the immense challenges we face right now.

Then, the early months and years of motherhood are filled with contradictions; it's a time of wonder and discovery, but also drudgery. Emily Bright captures that time in her poetry collection, Fierce Delight: Poems of Early Motherhood. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with poet Emily Bright.

A portion of this episode was originally produced on May 7, 2025.

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