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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Major challenges face our land and water, but Neil Hamilton says there's hope

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Neil Hamilton wants Iowans to listen to the land, and throughout his career as director of Drake University’s Agricultural Law Center, he advocated for the land and sustainable agricultural practices. He has dedicated his retirement years to the same mission.

On this Talk of Iowa, Hamilton joins the program to talk about his third book in a series on our environment, Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Land and Water. The books blend memoir, a history of land ethics in Iowa and the immense challenges we face right now.

Then, the early months and years of motherhood are filled with contradictions; it's a time of wonder and discovery, but also drudgery. Emily Bright captures that time in her poetry collection, Fierce Delight: Poems of Early Motherhood. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with poet Emily Bright.

A portion of this episode was originally produced on May 7, 2025.

Guests:

  • Neil Hamilton, emeritus professor of law and the former director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, author of Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Land and Water
  • Emily Bright, Twin cities writer, weekend host, MPR News
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingWater QualityfamilyArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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