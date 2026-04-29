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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Trash is treasure for this Danish artist and his new Iowa trolls

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Danish artist Thomas Dambo has built giant troll sculptures all over the world. He makes them entirely out of reclaimed materials and hides them in natural spaces.

Iowa is now home to four trolls, as part of Dambo's "Trolls of America" dream to have at least one troll in all 50 states. On this episode we talk with Thomas about he came to be a world famous trash artist.

Then, we hear from the Clinton, Iowa residents who convinced Dambo's team to install wooden trolls in what was once considered the lumber capital of the world, as well as from some of the volunteers and builders who helped construct the trolls named Helmut, Marvin and Warren around the city.

Thomas Dambo will be giving an art talk and book signing at 6 p.m., Thursday April 30 at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

A fourth troll named Fjord Ferryman was also recently unveiled in southwest Iowa at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn.

Guests:

  • Thomas Dambo, Danish artist
  • Ari Lewerenz, board president, Sawmill Museum
  • Andy Green, executive director, Sawmill Museum
  • Marvin Thompson, volunteer
  • Jim Campbell, volunteer
  • Raven, Dambo team member
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Talk of Iowa EnvironmentPublic artCommunity & Volunteering
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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