© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How Brooks Wheelan went from biomedical engineer to SNL

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa native Brooks Wheelan realized a passion for comedy while attending the University of Iowa, but continued his studies, seeing biomedical engineering as a way to Los Angeles or New York. His plan worked as he went on to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and the New York Times called his comedy special Alive in Alaska one of the best of 2024. Wheelan joins Charity Nebbe during a stop in Iowa City to talk about his career and what's next.

Then, Lynetter Pohlman has led Iowa State University Museums for 46 years and has been there since its inception over 55 years ago. Ahead of her retirement, Pohlman joins the show to take a look back.

Guests:

  • Brooks Wheelan, comedian
  • Lynette Pohlman, retiring director, Iowa State University Museums
Tags
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifePerforming ArtsHistoryIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content