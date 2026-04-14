© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A new film highlights food, faith and community in rural Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In rural Iowa, food is more than nourishment — it becomes a bridge between cultures, faiths and communities. A new documentary, Kamal’s, follows a Muslim chef and his partner and wife. Their story is one of identity, belonging and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome at the table.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Nich Perez, along with Kamal Hammouda and Laura Fendt, the couple at the heart of the film and co-founders of The Iowa Kitchen.

Then, April is National Poetry Month, and Iowa voices are reaching audiences far beyond the Midwest. Two slam poetry teams, one youth and one adult, are preparing to compete on major stages across the country. We hear from Noah Goupell of IC Speaks, whose team will perform at Brave New Voices, and Henry Morray of the Io-what? poetry slam team, representing Iowa in East Coast competitions. Together, their journeys highlight how spoken-word poetry continues to connect Iowa artists with communities nationwide. Morray will also perform at Poetry Palooza in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Nich Perez, filmmaker, director of Kamal's
  • Kamal Hammouda, co-founder, Iowa Kitchen
  • Laura Fendt, co-founder, Iowa Kitchen
  • Noah Groupell, IC Speaks poet
  • Henry Morray, poet, lo-what? poetry slam team
Tags
Talk of Iowa Food & DrinkFilmpoetryPerforming Arts
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content