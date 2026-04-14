A new film highlights food, faith and community in rural Iowa

In rural Iowa, food is more than nourishment — it becomes a bridge between cultures, faiths and communities. A new documentary, Kamal’s, follows a Muslim chef and his partner and wife. Their story is one of identity, belonging and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome at the table.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Nich Perez, along with Kamal Hammouda and Laura Fendt, the couple at the heart of the film and co-founders of The Iowa Kitchen.

Then, April is National Poetry Month, and Iowa voices are reaching audiences far beyond the Midwest. Two slam poetry teams, one youth and one adult, are preparing to compete on major stages across the country. We hear from Noah Goupell of IC Speaks, whose team will perform at Brave New Voices, and Henry Morray of the Io-what? poetry slam team, representing Iowa in East Coast competitions. Together, their journeys highlight how spoken-word poetry continues to connect Iowa artists with communities nationwide. Morray will also perform at Poetry Palooza in Des Moines.

Guests:

