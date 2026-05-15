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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Kin' follows two motherless girls in the Jim Crow South

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa alum and author Tayari Jones set out to write a very different story for her much-anticipated novel following the widely acclaimed An American Marriage. She joins the show to shares how she was derailed when these characters came to her.

Then, the new National Youth Poet Laureate is Cedar Falls senior Daniel Umemezie. He joins the show with Rachel Morgan, the editor of the North American Review who helped started the Cedar Valley Youth Poet Laureate program.

Guests:

  • Tayari Jones, author, Charles Howard Candler Professor of Creative Writing at Emory University, the A.D White Professor at large at Cornell University
  • Daniel Umemezie, 10th National Youth Poet Laureate, Senior at Cedar Falls High School
  • Rachel Morgan, associate professor of instruction at the University of Northern Iowa, editor of the North American Review
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Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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