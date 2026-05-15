'Kin' follows two motherless girls in the Jim Crow South
Iowa alum and author Tayari Jones set out to write a very different story for her much-anticipated novel following the widely acclaimed An American Marriage. She joins the show to shares how she was derailed when these characters came to her.
Then, the new National Youth Poet Laureate is Cedar Falls senior Daniel Umemezie. He joins the show with Rachel Morgan, the editor of the North American Review who helped started the Cedar Valley Youth Poet Laureate program.
Guests:
- Tayari Jones, author, Charles Howard Candler Professor of Creative Writing at Emory University, the A.D White Professor at large at Cornell University
- Daniel Umemezie, 10th National Youth Poet Laureate, Senior at Cedar Falls High School
- Rachel Morgan, associate professor of instruction at the University of Northern Iowa, editor of the North American Review