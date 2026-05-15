'Kin' follows two motherless girls in the Jim Crow South

Iowa alum and author Tayari Jones set out to write a very different story for her much-anticipated novel following the widely acclaimed An American Marriage. She joins the show to shares how she was derailed when these characters came to her.

Then, the new National Youth Poet Laureate is Cedar Falls senior Daniel Umemezie. He joins the show with Rachel Morgan, the editor of the North American Review who helped started the Cedar Valley Youth Poet Laureate program.

Guests:

